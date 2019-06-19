World Cup 2019: Top three longest sixes belong to Windies batters!

England skipper Eoin Morgan hit the ball all around the park during an all-out assault on a hapless Afghanistan bowling attack on Tuesday. hammering 148 runs in just 71 balls. Doing so the Englishman broke the record for the highest number of sixes in an ODI innings, the most number of sixes by a team in an ODI innings and scored the 4th fastest hundred in World Cup history. The game between England and Afghanistan saw a total of 33 sixes but none of them could break the record for the longest six of the tournament.

Here are three longest sixes of the tournament so far. The men in Maroon are known for the ability to tonk the ball so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the top 3 spots are dominated by West Indies batsmen.

ANDRE RUSSELL

On number 3 is the big-hitting Jamaican Andre Russell. The KKR player had a dream run this season in IPL and plundered bowling attacks, threatening to take the game away from the opposition and backing his ability to clear the ropes at will. West Indies were 198-5 in their chase against Australia when Dre Russ walked out to bat. Adam Zampa served a nice juicy delivery and Russell launched him out of the ground for 103 meters. The Jamaican also bought up his 1000 ODI runs in the process.

SHIMRON HETMYER

Inching ahead of his fellow teammate is the southpaw Shimron Hetmyer. During their match against Bangladesh Hetmyer took a liking to their bowling attack and smashed a 26 ball 50. The 104-meter monster hit came at the expense of Mosaddek Hossain in the 37th over when Hetmyer rocked back and rocked back and pummelled Hossain out of the ground.

JASON HOLDER

It just took the West Indian skipper a span of 6 overs to break the record for the longest six of the tournament. Batting on just 16 Holder hammered Bangladesh skipper MAshrafe Mortaza for a 105-meter hit. Much to the dismay of West Indies fans their team lost both these matches but it wasn’t without putting on a show for the crowd.