World Cup 2019: Team India pays a visit to Indian High Commission in London

Team India, who are currently in England, visited the Indian High Commissioner’s residence in London on Friday. The Virat Kohli-led unit along with the support staff posed with the Indian diplomats in the UK. The photos from the event were shared by the BCCI on their official Twitter handle.

Advertising

The Indian team met India’s High Commissioner, Ruchi Ghanashyam, at her residence. Due to heavy downpour in London, the practice session was called off on Thursday leaving India with just one day to train ahead of their second match against defending champions Australia.

#TeamIndia at the High Commissioner’s residence in London today. pic.twitter.com/XptReRw1jw — BCCI (@BCCI) 7 June 2019

India began their World Cup campaign by securing a convincing six-wicket win over South Africa on Wednesday. The team delivered an all-round display in their previous contest, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Rohit Sharma emerging as the standout performers of the day. While Chahal picked four wickets in his 10-over quota, Rohit remained unbeaten on 122 off 144 deliveries.

“The wait was very long, and then you get a game like this. Was challenging throughout the whole game. Was important to start on the right note, have a win that was complete. If you look at how the game went and pitch behaved, it was challenging. Hats off to Rohit, very professional win. We were going to bowl first had we won the toss, with the new ball conditions were going to be difficult, they were coming off two losses,” said Kohli during the post-match presentation.