World Cup 2019: Team India given another injury scare in Vijay Shankar

Shankar was batting in the nets on Wednesday when a yorker from Jasprit Bumrah hit the all-rounder’s toe, causing him some pain in the aftermath.

Vijay Shankar celebrates with Virat Kohli after taking wicket of Imam Ul Haq with his first World Cup delivery. (Source: AP)

Vijay Shankar has reportedly provided the Indian team yet another injury scare.

However, luckily for the Indian team, it wasn’t too serious, with Shankar recovering quickly, as per PTI sources.

India confirmed yesterday that Shikhar Dhawan would no longer be participating in the World Cup following a blow to his left hand in the Australia game, causing a hairline fracture. Dynamic batsman Rishabh Pant has been drafted in to replace the southpaw opener. Adding to this, Bhuveneshwar Kumar hobbled off the pitch in the match against Pakistan with a strained hamstring, and the team management has confirmed he won’t play for at least 8 days. A ready replacement is available for the Indian team in Mohammed Shami.

An injury to Shankar would have been cause for concern, with the all-rounder useful with both bat and ball, as seen in his impressive spell against Pakistan, in which he picked two wickets.

India’s net game will be against Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. The Afghans are rooted to the bottom of the table with 5 losses in as many games.

