World Cup 2019, SL vs Aus, SA vs Afg ODI Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Sri Lanka hope to get rain-marred campaign back on track

World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs Australia, South Africa vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing 11, Squad LIVE Updates: So far four out of the 19 matches contested at the World Cup have been called off or abandoned in the rain-hit tournament and the Sri Lankans are the only team to have suffered this misfortune twice. Their last two matches against Asian rivals Pakistan and Bangladesh were both complete washouts in Bristol, meaning Sri Lanka have not faced any competitive action for 11 days – hardly ideal preparation before taking on holders Australia at the Oval on Saturday.

Meanwhile, winless so far in the tournament, both South Africa and Afghanistan will be eagerly looking to tick the victory box when they take on each other in a World Cup encounter in Cardiff on Saturday. Down and out, the two bottom-placed teams know that this will be their best chance to post their first win in the ongoing 50-over showpiece.