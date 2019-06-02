World Cup 2019: Skipper Kohli hurts thumb during nets but ‘doing fine’

Toggle Menu
Kohli hurt his thumb during a training session at the Ageas Bowl here on Saturday prompting physiotherapist Patrick Farhat to attend to the Indian skipper.

Indian team physiotherapist Patrick Farhart (left) sprays the thumb of India’s captain Virat Kohli after hurting it during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Source: AP/PTI)

India captain Virat Kohli “is doing fine” despite being hit on his thumb while batting in the nets ahead of the team’s World Cup opener against South Africa here on Wednesday.

“He got hit while batting but is doing fine. There is nothing to worry as of now,” team sources told PTI.

Farhat was first seen using magic spray on the injured finger and then applied tape on it. Later Kohli was seen leaving the field with his thumb dipped in a glass of ice.

India, one of the favourites for the title, were hit by injuries in the run-up to the World Cup.

While all-rounder Vijay Shankar had to sit out of the warm-up game against New Zealand after hurting his elbow, Kedar Jadhav is still recovering from a shoulder injury he picked up during IPL and missed India’s both warm-up games against the Kiwis and Bangladesh.

Jadhav, a key figure in India’s middle-order, batted in the nets on Saturday, an indication that he could be fit in time for the game against South Africa.

The Indian team has an off day on Sunday.

