World Cup 2019: Shoaib Akhtar calls MS Dhoni faster than a computer

Legendary Pakistan paceman and now prominent media personality Shoaib Akhtar called MS Dhoni ‘faster than a computer’ following India’s convincing win over South Africa in their tournament opener.

Advertising

Akhtar took to his Twitter account after the match and stated that “Whatever a computer can say about playing on a certain wicket, I believe that MS Dhoni can do it faster.”

Dhoni and his gloves have become the biggest talk of the ongoing tournament as ICC requested BCCI to get it removed. During India’s opening World Cup game against South Africa in Southampton, Dhoni’s keeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed, which looked more like an Army insignia.

Also read: #DhoniKeepTheGlove: Fans support Dhoni as ICC objects Indian Army insignia on keeping gloves

Advertising

The Indian team outplayed the Proteas in all three departments despite Virat Kohli losing the toss, and Dhoni’s experience and expertise from behind the stumps once again came to the fore (along with his abilities, as seen in his stumping of Andile Phehlukwayo.)

Akhtar also praised KL Rahul, who has made the number 4 slot his own after a fierce battle against Ambati Rayudu and Vijay Shankar amongst others. “I really like KL Rahul as a cricketer. I think KL Rahul can follow the footsteps of Virat Kohli and he can become a brilliant batsman in the future.”

India face Australia on Sunday at the Oval, London, in their second game of the campaign, and will play Akhtar’s Pakistan on June 16 at Old Trafford in Manchester.