World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan to undergo scans on his swollen thumb

Shikhar Dhawan, hero of India's win over Australia in the World Cup on Sunday, played through pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Shikhar Dhawan was replaced Ravindra Jadeja in the second innings for fielding (Reuters)

India opener Shikhar Dhawan will undergo precautionary scans on Tuesday to determine the extent of injury on his swollen left thumb.

Dhawan, hero of India’s win over Australia in the World Cup on Sunday, played through pain after being hit on the thumb by a rising delivery from pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile.

He looked in considerable pain but carried on to score 117 off 109 balls. However, Dhawan didn’t take the field due to the injury and Ravindra Jadeja fielded in his place for the entire 50 overs.

It has been learnt from that Dhawan will undergo precautionary tests following which physio Patrick Farhart will take a call on his participation in the next game against New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

The Indian team would be hoping that it is not a fracture and just a bit of swelling that should heal in the next couple of days. As of now, Dhawan has a taping on his thumb.

