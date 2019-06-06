World Cup 2019: Sheldon Cottrell brings out his famous salute against Australia

After winning the toss and choosing to field, West Indies pacers dismantled Australia’s top order early at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. After Oshane Thomas dismissed Aussie skipper Aaron Finch for just six, Sheldon Cottrell forced David Warner to leave the pitch, before bringing out his famous salute.

Left-arm seamer Cottrell had already introduced the salute to the World Cup in his first game against Pakistan after he had dismissed Imam-ul-Haq for 2.

On Thursday afternoon, he forced David Warner to get an outside edge to his delivery, before it was caught by Shimron Hetmyer.

Earlier this year, he had explained his celebration to BBC, “It’s a military-style salute. I’m a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force.”

“I do it every time I get a wicket. I practiced it for six months when I was training in the army.”