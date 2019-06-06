Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Sheldon Cottrell brings out his famous salute against Australia

After dismissing David Warner in the fourth over, Sheldon Cottrell celebrated in style with his salute as Australia were found struggling against the West Indies quicks.

West Indies’ 29-year-old left-arm fast-medium bowler Sheldon Cottrell (Reuters)

After winning the toss and choosing to field, West Indies pacers dismantled Australia’s top order early at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. After Oshane Thomas dismissed Aussie skipper Aaron Finch for just six, Sheldon Cottrell forced David Warner to leave the pitch, before bringing out his famous salute.

Left-arm seamer Cottrell had already introduced the salute to the World Cup in his first game against Pakistan after he had dismissed Imam-ul-Haq for 2.

On Thursday afternoon, he forced David Warner to get an outside edge to his delivery, before it was caught by Shimron Hetmyer.

Earlier this year, he had explained his celebration to BBC, “It’s a military-style salute. I’m a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force.”

“I do it every time I get a wicket. I practiced it for six months when I was training in the army.”

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

