World Cup 2019 Semi-Final, India vs New Zealand Match Date and Time: When and where is IND vs NZ?

India vs New Zealand (Ind vs NZ), World Cup 2019 Semi Final Match Date and Time, Venue: After displaying a dominant show in the league stage at the ongoing World Cup, the Indian team will aim to carry forward the winning momentum when they lock horns with New Zealand on Tuesday. After securing a convincing seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, the Virat Kohli-led Indian unit emerged as the table toppers, with 15 points in nine matches.

Advertising

New Zealand, on the other hand, were shaky during the final phase of the league stage and stood at the fourth position. With three defeats in their nine matches, the Black Caps could only garner 11 points in an equal number of matches.

Despite leading the table, the Men in Blue won’t make the mistake to take the Kiwis lightly. Spearheaded by the Trent Boult, the Kiwi pace battery has already rattled the Indian batting unit during their warm-up fixture. Kane Williamson and his men, on the other hand, will go into the contest on the back of three consecutive defeats and would look to return winning ways when they take on India in the first semifinal at Old Trafford.

When will India vs New Zealand semi-final clash take place?

Advertising

India vs New Zealand semi-final clash will take place on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Where will India vs New Zealand semi-final clash take place?

India vs New Zealand semi-final clash will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time does India vs New Zealand semi-final clash begin?

India vs New Zealand semi-final clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand semi-final clash?

India vs New Zealand semi-final clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.