Sania Mirza hits back at troll over viral video of her ‘outing’ with Shoaib Malik

The six-time Grand Slam winner, Sania Mirza responded to a fan's video by retweeting with a comment, pointing out his hypocrisy of trying to shame her for taking her kid to dinner, and even violating her family's privacy.

Sania Mirza has bee marriedto Shoaib Malik since 2010. (Source: Twitter)

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has reacted sharply to a video which was tweeted by a person to criticise her ‘outing’ with her husband Shoaib Malik before the India-Pakistan World Cup clash at Manchester. The video was shot before the match.

The video, which is now deleted, showed Mirza and Malik with their son outside a mall along with Malik’s teammate Imam-ul-Haq.

The six-time Grand Slam winner expressed her discontent over the video being shot in the first place without her permission. “That’s the video you shot without asking us,disrespecting our privacy even though we had a child with us?& got told off for doing so,& u came up with this crap?FYI ‘outing’ was dinner & yes ppl are allowed to eat if they lose a match!Bunch of fools!Try better content nxt time,” posted Mirza.

Pakistan fans were extremely disappointed on their team’s defeat to arch-rivals India for the seventh time in World Cup. India defeated Pakistan at Manchester by 89 runs in a rain-affected match.

