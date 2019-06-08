Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan fails concussion test after blow to head in New Zealand gamehttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/world-cup-2019-rashid-khan-concussion-blow-to-head-new-zealand-5771464/

World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan fails concussion test after blow to head in New Zealand game

Rashid Khan was dismissed without scoring when he ducked into a ball from Lockie Ferguson that jagged back, bounced sharply into him and deflected into the stumps.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson helps Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan after he is bowled by New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson (Reuters)

Rashid Khan has been ruled out of the remainder of Afghanistan’s Cricket World Cup game against New Zealand after being hit on the helmet while batting.

The International Cricket Council issued a statement Saturday saying Khan was withdrawn as a precaution.

Rashid was dismissed without scoring when he ducked into a ball from Lockie Ferguson that jagged back, bounced sharply into him and deflected into the stumps.

He walked away from the crease with his head down and was checked by team medical staff before he reached the boundary.

He failed an initial test for concussion and the team’s doctor later decided it was safer not to send the star spinner back onto the field.

Afghanistan’s bowling attack will miss Rashid’s contribution as it tries to defend a small total of 172 against the 2015 World Cup finalists.

