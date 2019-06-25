World Cup 2019: Pakistan were in similar position after six matches in 1992 World cup

Ex-Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram hopes for a “repeat of show” when Pakistan take on New Zealand in a do or die match on Wednesday. “They were unbeaten in 1992 too before playing against us and we won the game, they’re unbeaten again and I hope we repeat the show, but boys will have to give their best”, the veteran pacer told Pakistan’s Geo TV.

Interestingly, Pakistan were in a similar position after six matches in their triumphant 1992 World cup. Out of the first six matches, it had won two, lost three while one match had no result. Sarfaraz Khan’s Pakistan will draw inspiration from Pakistan’s performance against New Zealand in 1992 who were unbeaten until they met Pakistan. New Zealand are yet to record a loss in this world cup as well.

Pakistan in WC 1992 Match 1 – Lost

Match 2 – Won

Match 3 – No Result

Match 4 – Lost

Match 5 – Lost

Match 6 – Won Pakistan in WC 2019 Match 1 – Lost

Match 2 – Won

Match 3 – No Result

Match 4 – Lost

Match 5 – Lost

Match 6 – Won Uncanny Resemblance! #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) 24 June 2019

Wasim Akram has urged Sarfaraz to not change the “winning combination” and hopes for a better fielding performance heading into the game, the same report added. Pakistan have dropped 14 catches in this tournament so far.

Pakistan enter Wednesday’s game after a resurgent performance against South Africa. Pakistan set a total of 300 plus after Haris Sohail struck 89. He was ably supported by openers and Babar Azam. On the other hand, New Zealand come off a close win against West Indies. The blackcaps nearly suffered their first loss of the tournament after Carlos Braithwaite couldn’t get his team over the line.