Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: Pakistan were in similar position after six matches in 1992 World cuphttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/world-cup-2019-pakistan-were-in-similar-position-after-six-matches-in1992-world-cup-5799147/

World Cup 2019: Pakistan were in similar position after six matches in 1992 World cup

Ex-Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram hopes for a "repeat of show" when Pakistan take on New Zealand in a do or die match on Wednesday.

icc world cup 2019 pakistan vs new zealand, world cup 2019 pakistan vs new zealand, icc wc 2019 pak vs nz, wc 2019 pak vs nz, pak vs nz 2019, nz vs pak 2019, wasim akram, sarfaraz khan
Ex-Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram hopes for a “repeat of show” when Pakistan take on New Zealand in a do or die match on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)

Ex-Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram hopes for a “repeat of show” when Pakistan take on New Zealand in a do or die match on Wednesday. “They were unbeaten in 1992 too before playing against us and we won the game, they’re unbeaten again and I hope we repeat the show, but boys will have to give their best”, the veteran pacer told Pakistan’s Geo TV.

Interestingly, Pakistan were in a similar position after six matches in their triumphant 1992 World cup. Out of the first six matches, it had won two, lost three while one match had no result. Sarfaraz Khan’s Pakistan will draw inspiration from Pakistan’s performance against New Zealand in 1992 who were unbeaten until they met Pakistan. New Zealand are yet to record a loss in this world cup as well.

Wasim Akram has urged Sarfaraz to not change the “winning combination” and hopes for a better fielding performance heading into the game, the same report added. Pakistan have dropped 14 catches in this tournament so far.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Pakistan enter Wednesday’s game after a resurgent performance against South Africa. Pakistan set a total of 300 plus after Haris Sohail struck 89. He was ably supported by openers and Babar Azam. On the other hand, New Zealand come off a close win against West Indies. The blackcaps nearly suffered their first loss of the tournament after Carlos Braithwaite couldn’t get his team over the line.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Brian Lara admitted to Mumbai hospital after complaining of discomfort
2 World Cup 2019: England’s batsmen one-dimensional, not versatile, says Geoffrey Boycott
3 World Cup 2019 Preview: Rejuvenated Pakistan face battle of survival against rampaging New Zealand