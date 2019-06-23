World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Must-win game for Pakistan

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa (Pak vs SA) Predicted Playing 11, Players List LIVE Updates: Pakistan team faced all sorts of problems after their comprehensive loss to India in the previous match. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led side have had it all. There were speculations of rumours, body shaming, ranting from former players. The only positive for Pakistan at this stage is that they were in a similar position in 1992 World Cup, their only 50-over World Cup triumph. Pakistan have to win all of their remaining four games in order to keep their hopes of grabbing the semi-final spot. They have won only one game in the tournament, against hosts England. They have faced three losses and one unfortunate washout.

South Africa’s World campaign took a mighty slump with just one win from six games. The Faf du Plessis’ side may be one spot above Pakistan on the points table but they don’t have a chance to make it past the round-robin stage. The situation Proteas side are in only makes them dangerous as they have nothing to lose. We can expect a few experiments in the South African side when they take the field against Pakistan at Lord’s, London.