World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Must-win game for Pakistan

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa (Pak vs SA) Predicted Playing 11, Players List LIVE Updates: Pakistan team faced all sorts of problems after their comprehensive loss to India in the previous match. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led side have had it all. There were speculations of rumours, body shaming, ranting from former players. The only positive for Pakistan at this stage is that they were in a similar position in 1992 World Cup, their only 50-over World Cup triumph. Pakistan have to win all of their remaining four games in order to keep their hopes of grabbing the semi-final spot. They have won only one game in the tournament, against hosts England. They have faced three losses and one unfortunate washout.

South Africa’s World campaign took a mighty slump with just one win from six games. The Faf du Plessis’ side may be one spot above Pakistan on the points table but they don’t have a chance to make it past the round-robin stage. The situation Proteas side are in only makes them dangerous as they have nothing to lose. We can expect a few experiments in the South African side when they take the field against Pakistan at Lord’s, London.

Squads:

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c & wk), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis(c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz Shamsi

