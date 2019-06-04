World Cup 2019: ‘The other Pakistan have arrived’

Pakistan beat England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham by 14 runs on Monday. After setting a target of 349, led by Mohammad Hafeez’s brilliant knock of 84, Sarfaraz’s bowlers defended the total by restricting England to 334. Despite a couple of tons by Joe Root and Jos Buttler, England found it difficult towards the end to reach the massive total. Here are the best reactions from the match:

11 ODI losses in a row, comprehensively beaten in their opening #CWC19 encounter, Pakistan bounce back with a brilliant win over England at Trent Bridge. 🔥 They have beaten the hosts – and tournament favourites – by 14 runs! pic.twitter.com/Pmz5Am6YdE — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 3, 2019

World telling

Pakistan

they are badly

out of form: Pakistan: pic.twitter.com/hMhV9izIB6 — ICC (@ICC) June 3, 2019

#Phainta completed.

What a performance. Few weaknesses to be addressed and we are on track. Very well done boys.#ENGvPAK #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 3, 2019

I will admit it … slightly nervous … The other Pakistan have arrived … !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 3 June 2019

How do you explain Pakistani cricket? 11 consecutive ODI defeats heading into this match and they’ve just beaten the number one team in the world, World Cup favourites and hosts in their own back yard with Wahab & Amir – men who average 40+ since CT17 – taking them home. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 3, 2019

105 one day. And defeating the World Cup favourites in the next match. That’s Pakistan for you. Unpredictable. Entertaining. Well done 👍 #CWC19 #EngvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 3, 2019

Congratulations to Pakistan on a wonderful victory. After 11 successive ODI defeats , a top performance today against a strong England side. Well done ! #ENGvPAK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 3, 2019

Fantastic win for Pakistan, England losing in a run chase at home after nearly 4 years. Pakistan have showed a lot of character after the humiliating loss against West Indies. Wahab and Amir were really good in the end . #ENGvPAK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 3, 2019

Just landed and see what a staggering performance Pakistan have put up. I told you, with Pakistan, yesterday has no connection to today, today none to tomorrow. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 3, 2019

Stunning atmosphere at Trent Bridge. Multicultural Britain at its finest. All day England’s fans have been nervously quiet while Pakistan’s fans have been celebrating with growing fervour. Now though, with Buttler and Root at the crease, an anxious hush has descended. #CWC19 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) 3 June 2019

The fist century maker of the World Cup, in the sixth game and not surprisingly comes from an English batsman , Joe Root.

England ‘s game to lose now #ENGvPAK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 3 June 2019

Speaking in the post-match presentation, winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed express happiness and said, “It’s a great team effort. Credit to batsmen to take us to 350. Then bowlers bowled really well today. Match starting 10.30, first 10 overs are very important. Fakhar and Imam did a really good job. Started with Shadab today, because we know they’re not good batsmen against spin – Roy and Bairstow. Fielding a very important part. The last ODI series, fielding made the difference. Confidence booster for the future. Hopefully, we’ll play better cricket from here. Not easy to come back from l1 losses in a row.”