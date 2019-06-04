Toggle Menu
334/9 (50.0)
England
vs
348/8 (50.0)
Pakistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
World Cup 2019: ‘The other Pakistan have arrived’

After setting a target of 349, Pakistan beat England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham by 14 runs on Monday, thanks to a man of the match-worthy 84-run Mohammad Hafeez knock.

Pakistan’s Wahab Riaz celebrates the wicket of England’s Chris Woakes (Reuters)

Pakistan beat England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham by 14 runs on Monday. After setting a target of 349, led by Mohammad Hafeez’s brilliant knock of 84, Sarfaraz’s bowlers defended the total by restricting England to 334. Despite a couple of tons by Joe Root and Jos Buttler, England found it difficult towards the end to reach the massive total. Here are the best reactions from the match:

Speaking in the post-match presentation, winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed express happiness and said, “It’s a great team effort. Credit to batsmen to take us to 350. Then bowlers bowled really well today. Match starting 10.30, first 10 overs are very important. Fakhar and Imam did a really good job. Started with Shadab today, because we know they’re not good batsmen against spin – Roy and Bairstow. Fielding a very important part. The last ODI series, fielding made the difference. Confidence booster for the future. Hopefully, we’ll play better cricket from here. Not easy to come back from l1 losses in a row.”

