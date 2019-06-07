Toggle Menu
Live Pakistan vs Sri Lanka highlights: Match abandoned due to rain
World Cup 2019: Pakistan, Sri Lanka split points after washouthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/world-cup-2019-pakistan-sri-lanka-split-points-after-wash-out-5770181/

World Cup 2019: Pakistan, Sri Lanka split points after washout

Pakistan and Sri Lanka were forced to split the two points after their World Cup match was called off due to heavy rain, which left the field unplayable in Bristol on Friday.

Umpires inspect the pitch during a rain delay (Reuters)

After a couple of inspections, umpires Nigel Llong and Ian Gould decided to call off the game at 3:46pm. The sky was still cloudy when the final inspection was held, keeping in mind a 20-over-a-side game.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won one and lost one match each.

Pakistan lost to West Indies by seven wickets in their opening match before beating favorites England by 14 runs.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets and brought their campaign back on track with a 34-run victory against Afghanistan.

