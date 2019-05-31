World Cup 2019: Pakistan record their shortest innings in World Cup history

Pakistan have started World Cup 2019 on a disastrous note. They have collapsed for a score of 105 in 21.4 overs in their first match of the campaign against West Indies at Trent Bridge on Friday. West Indies chased down the target in 13.4 overs.

In the Pakistan innings, only three batsmen could register double-figure scores, one of them being No. 10 Wahab Riaz. Fakhar Zaman (22) and Babar Azam (22) were the two others.

Here are some of the mind-boggling statistics after Pakistan’s batting collapse:

# 105 is Pakistan’s second-lowest total in World Cup history and their lowest World Cup score since 1992. Their lowest score is 74, scored against England in 1992.

# Their defeat to West Indies, having come with 36.2 overs to spare in the second innings, is their worst ODI defeat in terms of balls left. The previous worst defeat came in World Cup 1999 when Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets with 179 balls to spare.

# 105 is the 21st lowest total in World Cup history. It is the eighth lowest total if only teams who are part of this World Cup are considered.

# 21.4 overs is the shortest duration of a Pakistan innings in World Cups. Their lowest total (74 vs England, 1992) was scored in 40.2 overs.

# 21.4 overs is the second shortest ODI innings in Pakistan’s history. Their shortest ODI innings lasted 19.5 overs, vs West Indies in Cape Town, 1993.

# 105 is the second lowest ODI total at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The lowest total was scored by South Africa, 83 vs England in 2008.

# 53% of deliveries by West Indies were short-pitched. Their average speed, 133kph, was the fastest West Indies have bowled this year.

# Chris Gayle completed his 120th ODI catch, a record for West Indies. He is now tied with Carl Hooper (120 catches) for the most ODI catches for West Indies, with Brian Lara (117 catches) in second place.