Pakistan cannot beat us in World Cup 2019, says Suresh Raina

Veteran India batsman, Suresh Raina is confident that if India can gain momentum in their opening fixtures of the ICC Cricket World Cup, then there is no possibility of arch-rivals, Pakistan beating them in the competition.

Raina believes that the record of six consecutive wins in as many meetings will remain unblemished when they meet Pakistan in the World Cup on June 16 at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

“I do not think that at this point of time, any of the players will be thinking about the Pakistan match because we need to do well in our initial matches and if we will be able to win those matches then I do not think there will be an issue for the Pakistan match,” Raina said.

“But in case we lose some the matches, then I can say that there will be pressure on India for the Pakistan match, but if we win the first three matches then I do not think our World Cup record is going to break and Pakistan cannot beat us,” the 32-year-old added.

Raina also believes that the men in blue have a balanced squad and understands the importance of a good start for his team. India had announced their 15-member provisional squad in April and didn’t make any changes to the squad.

“We have a good squad for this World Cup with quality players and they are really doing good in all the departments especially in batting and bowling. In this World Cup, we will have to play nine matches and a good start is very important,” Raina added.

Although the Virat Kohli-led team had a stuttered start as they had lost to New Zealand in the first warmup match of the World Cup, they bounced back against Bangladesh soon after.

With that momentum, they would be hoping to go into their first match of the tournament against South Africa, captained by Faf du Plessis, on June 5 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.