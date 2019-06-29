Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, PAK vs AFG, NZ vs AUS Predicted Playing 11 Updates: All eyes on semi-final spots

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Afghanistan (Pak vs Afg), New Zealand vs Australia (NZ vs Aus) Playing 11 Today Match, Squad Updates: As semi-final spots are up for grabs, Pakistan aim to keep the pressure on while Australia and New Zealand would fight it out for the top spot.

World Cup 2019, Pak vs Afg and NZ vs Aus Match Squad: Both Pakistan and Australia will be in action on Saturday. (Reuters)

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, New Zealand vs Australia Predicted Playing 11, Squad Updates: Pakistan kept their semi-final hopes alive after defeating New Zealand in fine style by 6 wickets in their previous encounter. Now, with momentum on their side, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side would look to triumph over winless Afghanistan to edge closer to a top-four spot. Meanwhile, leaders Australia would look to solidify their position on the top of the table by defeating their Oceanic partner, The Black Caps who have just been shocked by Babar Azam’s brilliant 101 not-out knock on Wednesday.

Pakistan still have a chance to go through to the semi-finals even after starting off horrendously losing to West Indies, Australia and India in the start, but all is not over for them. Any slip-up by the top four teams, namely Australia, India, New Zealand and England would breathe life into their growing hopes.

Pakistan would go head-to-head with Afghanistan at Headingley, Leeds while the defending champions and runners-up would meet each other at Lord’s, London.

Live Blog

World Cup 2019, PAK vs AFG, NZ vs AUS Predicted Playing 11 Updates

Australia Playing XI

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff

New Zealand Playing XI


New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first

Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first. 

Follow the match live here.

A rendition of 2015 final awaits

It will be David Warner vs Lockie Ferguson. It will be Aaron Finch vs Trent Boult. It will be Kane Williamson vs Mitchel Starc. It will be James Neesham vs Jason Behrendorff. It will be New Zealand vs Australia in less than an hour at Lord's, London.

Australia ready to topple the Black Caps

AFG vs PAK: LIVE UPDATES

Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first. However, the team lost two quick wickets as skipper Gulbadin Naib and Hashmatullah Shahidi were sent back to the pavilion by Shaheen Afridi.

Can Afghanistan post a respectable total or will they bow down against the Pakistani bowling attack?   

Weather update

Clear skies at Headingley, Leeds. Pakistan's must-win clash against Afghanistan is not expected to be interrupted by rain. 

All eyes on Afghanistan

Afghanistan lost by just 11 runs against India in a game that went right down to the wire. But they were outclassed by Bangladesh in the next game. Afghanistan are likely to retain the same eleven as they take on Pakistan. 

Will Pakistan make any changes?

Pakistan are unlikely to make any changes to their squad. Sarfraz Ahmed would like to face Afghanistan with the winning combination. 

Will Nathan Lyon play?

Australia might look to give Nathan Lyon some game time ahead of Adam Zampa. Australia are through to the semis and might try a few changes against New Zealand. 

Will New Zealand make a necessary change?

Hello and welcome to Pakistan vs Afghanistan and New Zealand vs Australia Predicted playing XI live blog. New Zealand are expected to make at least one change in their side. The openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro have failed to give the team a good start over and over again. Tom Latham has not been great in the middle order either. Henry Nicholls or Tom Blundell should make it to the playing XI against Australia. 

PROBABLE XI:

PAK: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

AFG: Gulbadin Naib (c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

AUS: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glen Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff

NZ: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

