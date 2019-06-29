World Cup 2019, PAK vs AFG, NZ vs AUS Predicted Playing 11 Updates: All eyes on semi-final spots

World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, New Zealand vs Australia Predicted Playing 11, Squad Updates: Pakistan kept their semi-final hopes alive after defeating New Zealand in fine style by 6 wickets in their previous encounter. Now, with momentum on their side, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side would look to triumph over winless Afghanistan to edge closer to a top-four spot. Meanwhile, leaders Australia would look to solidify their position on the top of the table by defeating their Oceanic partner, The Black Caps who have just been shocked by Babar Azam’s brilliant 101 not-out knock on Wednesday.

Pakistan still have a chance to go through to the semi-finals even after starting off horrendously losing to West Indies, Australia and India in the start, but all is not over for them. Any slip-up by the top four teams, namely Australia, India, New Zealand and England would breathe life into their growing hopes.

Pakistan would go head-to-head with Afghanistan at Headingley, Leeds while the defending champions and runners-up would meet each other at Lord’s, London.