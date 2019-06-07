World Cup 2019: Nathan Coulter-Nile puts on best show by a No.8 in tournament history

Mitchell Starc came up with a sensational bowling spell and Nathan Coulter-Nile produced a fiery show with the willow to guide Australia to a 15-run victory against West Indies at Trent Bridge on Thursday. Starc finished with 5/46 to restrict West Indies to 273/9 after Australia, riding on Coulter-Nile’s 60-ball-92, set 289 despite the early meltdown of the top order.

Here are some of the statistics that have emerged from the match:

# Nathan Coulter-Nile’s score of 92 is the highest score by a No.8 or below in World Cup history. He almost broke the record for the highest score by a batsman batting at No.8 or below in ODIs as well, but fell short of Chris Woakes’s record by three runs.

# Australia, in their turnaround, added the third highest runs after being four down for 50 or fewer in a World Cup match. India had the best recovery in this regard, recovering from 9/4 to reach 266/8 against Zimbabwe in 1983.

# Chris Gayle (1007) became the third highest run-getter for West Indies with his 21-run knock, with Brian Lara (1225) and Vivian Richards (1013) before him.

# Chris Gayle’s run of 6 successive ODI scores of 50+ has come to an end; only 1 man has ever put together a longer run in the format (Javed Miandad, 9).

# This was the first time in World Cup 2019 that a batting side lost 4 wickets in the opening 10 overs of an innings.

# Shai Hope (having played two games) has now taken 7 catches at World Cup 2019, currently two more than anybody else.

# Mitchell Starc reached 150 ODI wickets with his fourth wicket of the day. He is the quickest to reach 150 ODI wickets, having played 77 ODIs. He has broken Saqlain Mushtaq’s record, who reached this landmark in 78 ODIs.

# Starc has also taken the most wickets in his first 10 matches in World Cups: 25. Lasith Malinga had taken 24 wickets in his first 10 World Cup matches.