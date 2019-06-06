Toggle Menu
12/1 (3.1)
West Indies
vs
288 (49.0)
Australia
Full Scorecard Commentary
World Cup 2019: ‘Gift of the Nile’ saves Australia from blushes against West Indies

After an opening batting order collapse by Australia, an unexpected saviour in the form of Nathan Coulter-Nile guided the defending champions to a respectable total of 288, with a knock of 92 runs.

Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile looks dejected and walks off the pitch after his wicket is taken by West Indies’ Carlos Brathwaite (Reuters)

After West Indies had put Australia on back foot dismantling their top order in their World Cup clash at Trent Bridge, Nathan Coulter-Nile played a fiery knock of 92 in 60 balls to power his side to 288 all out. Australia were stuck at 79/5 when Steve Smith had decided to take control of the game, and soon after developing a partnership with Alex Carey, he got phenomenal support from 31-year-old Coulter Nile.

Coulter Nile’s innings saved Australia from blushes as they reached a challenging total. Nile missed his century by a whisker as West Indies skipper Jason Holder took a stunning catch when he attempted hitting a six of Carlos Brathwaite’s delivery to the off-side.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Coulter-Nile’s brilliant knock:

Here are some statistics of that knock by the Australian right-arm fast bowler.

