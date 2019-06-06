World Cup 2019: ‘Gift of the Nile’ saves Australia from blushes against West Indies

After West Indies had put Australia on back foot dismantling their top order in their World Cup clash at Trent Bridge, Nathan Coulter-Nile played a fiery knock of 92 in 60 balls to power his side to 288 all out. Australia were stuck at 79/5 when Steve Smith had decided to take control of the game, and soon after developing a partnership with Alex Carey, he got phenomenal support from 31-year-old Coulter Nile.

Coulter Nile’s innings saved Australia from blushes as they reached a challenging total. Nile missed his century by a whisker as West Indies skipper Jason Holder took a stunning catch when he attempted hitting a six of Carlos Brathwaite’s delivery to the off-side.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Coulter-Nile’s brilliant knock:

Agony for Nathan Coulter-Nile! He misses out on a maiden ODI century, but walks off to a rousing ovation after smashing his previous high score of 34 during his 60-ball 92! 👏 #AUSvWI LIVE ⬇️ https://t.co/riLpupROEA pic.twitter.com/dT1p6k9aJM — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 6, 2019

• Coulter-Nile’s highest international score before today: 34

• Coulter-Nile’s highest first-class score before today: 64

• Coulter-Nile in his first World Cup innings: 92!#AUSvWI | #CWC19 | #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/xuMWJipcz6 — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) 6 June 2019

Don’t think I have seen a better No8 ODI innings than this one …… #CWC19 #CoulterNile — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 6 June 2019

That’s called some come back by @stevesmith49 and especially what a knock by Coulter-nile, let’s see how WI respond. #CWC19 #AUSvWI — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 6 June 2019

Australia realised the Gift of the Nile! Nathan Coulter-Nile just missed the most deserved century of #CWC19! That fantastic maiden half-ton of his will be filed under World Cup Classics! #WhistlePodu #Yellove #AUSvWI 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 6 June 2019

Here are some statistics of that knock by the Australian right-arm fast bowler.

Highest score batting #8 or below (ODI) 95*C Woakes v SL Nottingham 2016

92*A Russell v Ind North Sound 2011

92 N Coulter-Nile v WI Nottingham 2019

86*R Rampaul v Ind Vizag 2011#AUSvWI #CWC19 #CmonAussie — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) 6 June 2019

Coulter-Nile now 90*. In between the 2015 World Cup and this one, Australia’s number 8s averaged 16.3 – the second lowest of the ten 2019 World Cup teams – with one 50 in 56 innings. https://t.co/wFYthnoe2k — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) 6 June 2019