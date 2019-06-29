World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni should bat at number 4, says Dean Jones

Toggle Menu
Dhoni is facing criticism for his slow-paced knocks against Afghanistan and West Indies, but Jones feels that the 37-year-old stumper, and not Vijay Shankar, should bat at number four, while left-arm all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja must be included in playing XI as he can provide an extra spin option to the team.

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones believes that Mahendra Singh Dhoni should bat at the crucial number four position for India in the remaining matches of the ongoing World Cup.

“Normally I don’t like touching the team when it’s flying and India is flying at the moment but I have got a concern at the player at number four. I have no problem with MS Dhoni going there and (Ravindra) Jadeja coming in a little later which gives you a spin option,” Jones told Star Sports.

Jones said that with the pitches getting dry a left-handed batsman would help the team down the order.

“I think the pitches are getting a little more tired as the tournament progresses so you need that left-hander down there to help you a little bit. But I’ll have faith and give it one more go,” added Jones.
Meanwhile, former India speedster Irfan Pathan preferred Dinesh Karhik to bat at the No. 4 spot.

“I know many people would have the mindset that the winning combination shouldn’t be changed, however, I feel differently.

“Vijay Shankar hasn’t done anything and if we come to the position of playing in the semifinals, we are going to be facing the top quality bowling line up and if we lose early wickets, we need someone solid at number four and I prefer Dinesh Karthik at that position,” Pathan told Star Sports.

Pathan elaborated saying the new batsman should be given at least three innings before the semi-finals to settle at the position.

“So if any changes need to be done, they need to be done from now on because you don’t want someone to come in and play just one game before the semifinal.

“You want to give that particular batsman at least three innings and we have only three games left and Vijay Shankar has got enough chances and he is not even bowling regularly for Team India so you might as well get a proper batsman who has had some sort of an experience and success at batting at number four or number five and for me that pick would be Dinesh Karthik,” Pathan signed off.

