World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni did right by taking time in ‘top-rated’ knock, feels Jasprit Bumrah

World’s number one ODI bowler Jasprit Bumrah praised MS Dhoni for his gritty innings against West Indies on Thursday in Manchester. The Indian pacer described Dhoni’s innings as “top-rated” as it helped India post a fighting 268/7 on the board.

Dhoni’s slow scoring rate has been a subject of debate perpetually and it resurfaced after his 50-ball 28 against Afghanistan. However, the story was different against Windies as the 37-year-old remained unbeaten on 56 off 61 balls, which included three boundaries and two maximums.

“The innings that he played is the kind which is very under-rated. Sometimes you might feel that he is batting slow but sometimes it is important that he takes time, which he did,” Bumrah said while speaking on bcci.tv.

Bumrah was once again clinical with the ball as he scalped two wickets, missing out on a hattrick opportunity. Speaking the missed hattrick chance, the pacer said, “while bowling the hat-trick ball I was hoping the batsman (Kemar Roach) would expect a fast yorker. So, I thought I would bowl a slower one. I executed it as well but he managed to stop it. But I am glad I could execute what I planned.”

With a comprehensive win over West Indies, India are now on the brink of qualifying for the semi-final spot. India will take on England on June 30 to cement the spot.