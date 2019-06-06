World Cup 2019: Michael Vaughan rues empty seats at India-South Africa game

Toggle Menu
Some fans expressed their anger on social media at the non-availability of tickets, saying that the corporate ticket-holders do not turn up for the games while the genuine fans miss out on a chance to catch the action.

A view of the Rose Bowl during the India vs South Africa match on Wednesday (Reuters Photo)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Wednesday expressed his displeasure after seeing “so many empty seats” at the World Cup match between India and South Africa.

He stated that there were a sizeable number of vacant seats when the match started at 10:30 am local time.

“Such a shame there are so many empty seats,” Vaughan said while commentating on BBC Radio.

“They keep saying it’s sold out but where are the tickets?” asked Vaughan.

Although the people started pouring in as the day progressed and there was a good number in attendance when India skipper Virat Kohli came out to bat after opener Shikhar Dhawan’s dismissal.

The organisers have already come under fire for empty seats during the England and Pakistan match at Nottingham on Monday.

