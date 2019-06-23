World Cup 2019: Michael learns to (take a) walk

Michael Vaughan’s mood swing on Twitter showed how the World Cup suddenly got a little tricky for England after Sri Lanka pulled off a major upset. The former England captain’s mood was sunny to start with like the Leeds weather. “Early call .. If England Bat first 400 will be scored .. !! Morning everyone..” Vaughan started off, as England came into the game on the heels of Eoin Morgan’s blitz against Afghanistan.

Advertising

England bowled well and Sri Lanka laboured to respectability. Vaughan couldn’t hold back his smirk: “Sri Lanka playing cricket like England were playing in 1996 … !! or for that matter 1999,2003,2007,2011 & 2015 !!” Chasing a pretty modest target, though, the Poms started to falter and their ex-skipper gradually turned edgy. “Slightly nervous .. !!!” he posted followed by: “Very nervous !!”

Lasith Malinga rolled back the years and an upset loomed. Vaughan chose to focus on the bigger picture or eat the humble Yorkshire steak pie. “Well I did say it would be good for the World Cup if we had an upset !!!!! #OnOn”… Deep inside though, he was seemingly angry as his next tweet suggested: “You wouldn’t even expect this from Schoolboys ….”

The former opener was gracious in defeat: “Well Done Sri Lanka … Fantastic spirit showed today … Lasith Malinga take a bow … Magnificent display … !!” He also applauded Ben Stokes. “On a positive note I thought @benstokes38 played great today … Night all …” The hosts have three group league matches left and one more win will all but take them to the semifinal. Then again, two of those three matches are against Australia and India.

***

Advertising

Surprise!

Before the start of the World Cup, Eoin Morgan was asked if Jofra Archer would be the main surprise package of the World Cup. It was a seemingly straightforward question. But the England captain didn’t take it too well and went off on a different tangent – talking about Sri Lanka’s selections, which was a source of amazement for him. With a touch of haughty disdain in his tone, Morgan replied: “Jofra Archer… surprise pick… No, Sri Lanka got about 10 new members or something. Don’t they? Sri Lanka have picked a couple of guys I haven’t played against and I have been playing for 10 years. I think that’s the surprise for me.” Wonder what Morgan made of the surprise Sri Lanka dished out on Friday!

***

Ch for champs; Ch for…

England might not yet be bleeding, but Australians are already hovering like vultures. And it’s their media doing the job for players before they take the field against the bitter-rivals on Tuesday. The Sydney Morning Herald has declared that England’s four-year plan is on the line, referring to the rebuilding efforts following a disastrous 2015 World Cup campaign.

The report quotes former England Michael Vaughan saying that Friday’s results has set ‘the cat among pigeons’ and gives some gossip from the Australian camp, noting that some players ‘privately questioned’ if the Englishmen have the ‘mental toughness’ to deliver at the grandest stage.

The writer stops short of using the ‘C’ word, leaving that for his English counterparts instead. “England have worked too hard over the past four years, having risen from the ashes of the 2015 World Cup disaster in Australia and New Zealand, to let this latest campaign slip. Or have they? Lose to Australia and the British press will feed on the “chokers” tag,” the report says.

***

Fire in the belly

Lasith Malinga, whose crucial spell of 4 for 43 helped Lanka turn the tables on England, is trending on social media. While most took to Twitter to congratulate the seasoned pacer on his latest exploits, some shared a picture of a “pot-bellied” Malinga walking in the dressing room area and poked fun at his fitness.

“Thing to be notice fluffy tummy is kinda lucky for #SriLanka remember the player who won them World Cup in 1996… Ranatunga and D silva,” tweeted a certain user. Some tweets were not so palatable. Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene took it upon himself to silence such trolls. On his Instagram page, he posted the very same image with a caption reading, “Well bowled Mali!!! Thought I would share the most talked about picture last week for your fans (insert a couple of emojis, including a wink)”. But there’s more to the story. Malinga’s viral picture apparently is photoshopped. Azzam Ameen, whose twitter profile says he’s a BBC journalist, posted the “original” picture where Malinga’s tummy isn’t as large as shown in the viral picture.

Sometime last week, a bare-bodied, pot-bellied photo of Lasith Malinga emerged on social media. The veteran pacer was subjected to intense body-shaming and the vicious trolls didn’t stop at that. They even went on to suggest that this photo was symptomatic of everything that was inherently wrong with the current Sri Lankan cricket team. With just a solitary win from five matches, Sri Lanka were on the brink of an elimination when Malinga inexplicably stepped up against England at Leeds on Friday.

***

The dangling headline

Has England’s World Cup ended after the loss to Sri Lanka? Or does the team that was sitting in semi-final position still have a chance to make it to the next stage? After the loss to Sri Lanka, you can’t tell what the Daily Express meant with it’s headline: “We’ll take it out on the Aussies.” England’s next opponents. For years, the English media has been glum with the way the national team performs in World Cups — be it football or cricket. So with the cheeky headline on Saturday, there’s really no telling if there is still some hope, or have they thrown in the towel on England’s World Cup campaign. England skipper Eoin Morgan is quoted saying that the home team will come back stronger in the next match. “When we get beaten, we tend to come back quite strong and resort to smart, aggressive cricket. It’s now about fronting up for the next game.” Australia are waiting.

***

Vince in pain

If you are an England opener and Geoffrey Boycott has taken the trouble to come and watch you bat, you better not fail. Or at least look like you tried your best. James Vince has been getting starts but hasn’t made a half-century since his debut and with the Ashes around the corner each failure in the 50-over World Cup is being amplified. Boycott made it known on Twitter that he was paying special attention to Vince, who is one of the contenders for the No.3 spot in the Test line-up.

“Sat here in the Emerald suite @YorkshireCCC, stunning view right behind the bowlers arm just waiting to see how Vince gets himself out? Some of them you couldn’t dream up,” Boycott tweeted.

Vince, however, lasted just 18 balls and made 14, nicking to the slip cordon while trying to drive, a mode of dismissal which has seen him have a start-stop Test match career. “Didn’t have to wait long. No sooner sent the below tweet than he was out driving on the up caught at slip !!! @englandcricket,” Boycott was prompt on twitter again. When someone suggested he has mystic powers, the former England opener was witty. “It’s not rocket science watching Vince, he’s one of those players you daren’t go for a pee.”

Vince is running on borrowed time because when regular opener Jason Roy is fit, he is likely to be benched. Boycott is not the only one having a go at him. Michael Vaughan, another opening batsman, gave Vince just 2 out of 10 in his player rating put out by The Telegraph, London. “I know it is one-day cricket but he can’t keep getting out like that. He has clearly got a problem with the drive at this level, falling into the trap when they moved the short mid off. It cannot carry on like this,” was Vaughan’s assessment. With calls from cricket pundits to get Roy fit for the big game against Australia on Tuesday, it looks like Vince’s ODI career is not taking off in the near future.

***

Quiver of the stiff upper lip

You know that the Cup might not be coming home, when the English upper lip begins to go loose and the British headlines writers start betraying their emotions.

On Saturday morning, The Times announced, through an eight column screaming headline, that the home team lacked that precious something which is mandatory to be World Champion cricketers. Or, on second thoughts, even to be thinking humans. “Brainless England fall to the magic of Malinga.” — was an exaggerated indictment of England’s late batting collapse that didn’t factor in Sri Lanka’s fiery second half charge.

The press box’s Big Boys too were beginning to demystify the so-called cracking unit that till yesterday took it for granted that they are in the semi-finals. Former England captain and Times chief cricket writer wrote under the headline —“Teams now know where this side are vulnerable”. The secret was out, England were beatable now. According to Mike Atherton: “… They have shown their Achilles’ heel to others watching on, who will surely look to bat first, put runs on the board and ask those questions of England’s batsmen time and again. It may encourage Morgan, who would have batted first here, to set and defend rather than chase in future, which has been his preferred route.”

But to say that England were losing sleep over another Cup slipping from their grasp would be giving cricket, or sport, far too importance than it deserve. The more worrying headline for this country in political turmoil was the one on The Times front page. “Police called to Johnson’s home after domestic row”.

Advertising

The story was about neighbours overhearing a heated mid-night exchange between Boris Johnson, the odds-on favourite to be next PM, and his girlfriend. “Ms Symonds (Johnson’s girlfriend) to “get off my f***ing laptop”. A loud crashing noise was said to follow.” This must have made the English toss and turn in their beds, certainly the 10, Downing Street neighbourhood. It was Friday too when the favourites took a beating.