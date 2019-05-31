World Cup 2019: Pakistan clash with West Indies in battle of dark horses

Pakistan and West Indies will meet at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in the second match of World Cup 2019 on Friday, in what can be billed to be a clash of dark horses. Both teams can beat anybody on their day and both teams can also suffer dreadful capitulations. Both teams will fancy a shot at the four semi-final spots on offer, and so much will be on the line in this clash.

Key Players: Pakistan are likely to go into the match with a more teamwork-based approach, with every player in the team fulfilling his role. Babar Azam has been in imperious form of late, having smashed a century in the warm-up match against Afghanistan. How their pace department – Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain – fares is also likely to have a big say in how their campaign goes.

Advertising

Andre Russell will be the man to watch in the West Indies line-up, though their squad is packed with many capable power hitters. Russell’s form in the recently concluded IPL, however, makes him the most exciting batsman to watch in world cricket at the moment. Shai Hope could also turn out to be one of the breakthrough stars of this World Cup.

Head to head: Pakistan and West Indies have met on the World Cup stage ten times. West Indies have won seven times while the tie has gone to Pakistan thrice – in 1987, 1999 and 2011.

Injury news: Mohammad Amir has been cleared to be fit to play on Friday. With Andre Russell also having had a period of rest after his IPL heroics, there are no injury concerns for either team.

Pitch and conditions: We should have a very high-scoring encounter on the cards owing to the traditionally flat nature of the Trent Bridge pitch and the small size of the ground. Rain has been forecast for the early morning, but we should be able to get a full game.

Squads:

Advertising

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (c&wk), Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Fabian Allen, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cotrell