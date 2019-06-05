Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni sports Army insignia on glove against South Africa

In his first match of the World Cup, Mahendra Singh Dhoni reigned over Twitter with a brilliant stumping and sporting a Para Special Forces insignia on his gloves.

India’s Yuzvendra Chahal, right, celebrates with teammate MS Dhoni the dismissal of South Africa’s Andile Phehlukwayo during the Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and India at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton (AP)

In India’s first match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa on Wednesday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s stumping of Andile Phehlukwayo got social media buzzing. But what caught the attention the most was the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on Dhoni’s gloves.

The fact that his glove sported the dagger insignia does not come as a surprise to anyone as he has previously undergone a two-week initial training with the para regiment.

Dhoni had donned the uniform of a commando in 2011 when he was conferred an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment, but he did his training under the Para Brigade in 2015. During the course of his training, the former Indian captain did five parachute jumps, after he had written to the Army authorities to undertake the training himself.

The insignia-spotting invited Twitter reactions too, some posting other instances where the 37-year-old had donned on wardrobe with the insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces.

The World Cup 2019 is likely to be Dhoni’s last world cup.

