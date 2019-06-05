World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming: When and where to watch BAN vs NZ

World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs New Zealand (Ban vs NZ) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: After winning against South Africa in their first match of the World Cu by 21 runs against South Africa, Bangladesh has their eyes set for a second successive World Cup win against New Zealand on Wednesday. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s knock of 75 helped steer his team to their highest one-day international total of 330 for six. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has set his sights on a memorable 200th one-day international as his side chase a second successive World Cup win against New Zealand on Wednesday. His only wicket against South Africa made Shakib only the fifth player behind Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya, South African Jacques Kallis, and Pakistan pair Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq to reach the landmark of 5,000 runs and 250 wickets in ODIs.

Meanwhile, New Zealand is looking forward to another resounding win, but they know that it won’t be as easy as their clash against Sri Lanka in their first match of the World Cup where they won the match by 10 wickets. New Zealand will look to restrict the inspired Bangladesh team by their menacing bowling attack, as Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson are quite in form after bagging three wickets each against Sri Lanka.

When will Bangladesh vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Where will Bangladesh vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash take place?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Kennington Oval in London.

What time does Bangladesh vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash begin?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 6 pm IST. The toss will take place at 5.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Bangladesh vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.