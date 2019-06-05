Toggle Menu
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah makes an early impact on World Cup debuthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/world-cup-2019-jasprit-bumrah-makes-early-impact-on-tournament-debut-5767240/

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah makes an early impact on World Cup debut

Appearing in the first match of his maiden World Cup, Jasprit Bumrah did not waste time to introduce himself to the world as he grabbed his first wicket in the fourth over itself.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa’s Hashim Amla (Reuters)

Jasprit Bumrah had a cracking start to his maiden World Cup as he struck twice against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday. He bagged his first wicket of the World Cup by dismissing Hashim Amla for 6 and then went on to scalp his Mumbai Indians teammate, Quinton de Kock for 10.

The World No. 1 fast bowler pushed Hashim Amla on the backfoot with his first delivery to the South-African veteran. The ball was pitched back of a length and had a brilliant swing on it, which bounced so awkwardly that it forced Amla to get an outside edge to it.

Rohit Sharma, at second slip, took one of the easiest catches to give India their first wicket.

After Bumrah introduced himself to the big stage and proved why he is considered to be the best in the business, Twitter lauded him for his brilliant dismissal of Amla.

Fourteen balls later, de Kock fell victim to the ferocity of Bumrah too, as his failed cover-drive guided the ball to Virat Kohli’s hands at third slip.

After the dismissal, Virender Sehwag expressed his thoughts on Twitter.

Bowling consistently at a pace of over 140 kmph, Bumrah continued his brilliant bowling spell as he finished the game with 2/35.

With the two wickets, Bumrah reached 87 wickets in his 50th ODI, making him rise to No. 2 among Indian bowlers with most wickets in ODIs after 50 matches. The first is Mohammed Shami, who had taken 91 wickets in as many games.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni’s three different bats key to his recent success?
2 Watch: How Yuzvendra Chahal changed the course of the game in just one over
3 Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Shakib departs after fifty