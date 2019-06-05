Watch: Jasprit Bumrah makes an early impact on World Cup debut

Jasprit Bumrah had a cracking start to his maiden World Cup as he struck twice against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday. He bagged his first wicket of the World Cup by dismissing Hashim Amla for 6 and then went on to scalp his Mumbai Indians teammate, Quinton de Kock for 10.

The World No. 1 fast bowler pushed Hashim Amla on the backfoot with his first delivery to the South-African veteran. The ball was pitched back of a length and had a brilliant swing on it, which bounced so awkwardly that it forced Amla to get an outside edge to it.

Rohit Sharma, at second slip, took one of the easiest catches to give India their first wicket.

After Bumrah introduced himself to the big stage and proved why he is considered to be the best in the business, Twitter lauded him for his brilliant dismissal of Amla.

Jasprit Bumrah is simply sensational. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 5 June 2019

This Bumrah is bowling a very very special spell #VVSBumrah — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 5 June 2019

Fourteen balls later, de Kock fell victim to the ferocity of Bumrah too, as his failed cover-drive guided the ball to Virat Kohli’s hands at third slip.

After the dismissal, Virender Sehwag expressed his thoughts on Twitter.

23 days ago some mercy and amazing gesture for DeKock, but today no mercy . Jasprit

Bumrah, what a spell #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/I1nvvkHC8u — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 5 June 2019

Bowling consistently at a pace of over 140 kmph, Bumrah continued his brilliant bowling spell as he finished the game with 2/35.

With the two wickets, Bumrah reached 87 wickets in his 50th ODI, making him rise to No. 2 among Indian bowlers with most wickets in ODIs after 50 matches. The first is Mohammed Shami, who had taken 91 wickets in as many games.