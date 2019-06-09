Aussies, too, have an ace up their sleeve: their all-round bowler Pat Cummins

There is a tale Pat Cummins’s mates at Penrith Cricket Club like to tell about the paceman. At 14, it goes, he was so fast that once the umpires had to stop play after he’d bowled a batsman because they couldn’t find the bails. According to one version, it was found beyond the boundary. That such a jaw-dropping story is even told says something about Cummins. In his teenage years, it was generally assumed by the Australian cricket faithful that he would be a once-in-a-generation fast bowler. Injuries meant it didn’t quite turn out that way, but for the last couple of years, Cummins has been doing everything he can to keep that hope alive.

He can still be really pacy but it’s his cricketing intelligence that stands out. Not many fast bowlers have the game to be equally comfortable in Tests and limited-overs; Cummins is not one of them. Most tend to rely on a particular ball in white-ball cricket — for instance, Mitch Starc relies a lot on yorkers at any given stage in a match. With Cummins, it’s hard to detect a pattern. And that’s why he could be India’s Achilles heel on Sunday.

In general, he likes to bang the ball at back of a length. He loves his bouncers, can bowl the yorkers, can cut the ball either ways, and of late, has been working on his swing (in preparation for the Ashes in England) — there’s no way the Indian batsman can relax against him on any pitch and in any conditions.

Aaron Finch offered a hint on Saturday about the lines they would avoid bowling to Virat Kohli, “We were probably too straight to him early on in the recent matches.” Cummins is the best man to exploit that outside-off strategy. Starc is at his best when he is attacking the stumps, but Cummins can be more potent with that teasing line.

Many seamers bowl the off-cutter with the oldish ball once they get a better grip, but Cummins gets it to cut in with the new ball. Not quite like Fanie de Villiers in his prime when he used to trouble Sachin Tendulkar with that weapon, but Cummins’ version is pretty potent too. It allows him to still land the ball in the outside-off corridor and cut in to attack the stumps. It can prove a good delivery to Rohit Sharma in case he loses the last-game abstinence and tries to work the ball to the leg side.

He also has the leg-cutter to trouble most batsman in the world. We have seen him using it a lot more on Indian tracks where the ball grips the surface.

There is a story Cummins also like to tell. It is of an accident when he was four that he believes might have hampered his bowling. But his team-mates believe it has actually helped him. A family friend had picked him up from pre-school and gave him four lollypops to distribute to his two brothers and sister. Hearing his excited voice, his sister opened the bathroom door, collected the lollypop, and slammed the door shut, but little Cummins couldn’t get his right hand out in time. He lost about a centimetre of his middle finger, the bowling finger as it’s called. As a result, his index and middle are almost of equal length.

The leg cutter is largely driven by that finger as it grips and squeezes out the ball in the desired direction. But his team-mates believe the cut-finger has meant that Cummins gets his fingers behind the seam more than most bowlers, and that helps his bowling.

Somehow, despite that handicap — or because of that — he has a potent legcutter that he deploys a bit more on dry tracks.

Cummins is a better allround bowler than Starc and has the game to exploit any conditions. With his penchant for aiming back of a length, he gets disconcerting bounce. His offcutters allow him to exploit dry tracks. His bouncers prevents most batsmen from getting on the front foot and he uses that wariness to slip in the nip-backer to trap them. Even in the bouncers, he can direct it almost at will — often using the short one outside off against batsmen who are generally good with the pull, making them drag it from outside off and inducing mistakes. He of course has the yorkers, though he doesn’t bowl them as much as Starc. We have seen him reverse the ball in Test cricket. In the T20s, we have seen him develop a better control over his slower ones, and if his recent attempts at improving his swing have been successful, then he comes as close to having a perfect allround package.

Not long ago he talked about his ideal fast-bowling package, picking individual traits from other bowlers. A run-up like Dale Steyn, disconcerting bounce from close to good length like Glenn McGrath, reverse swing like Wasim Akram, crease-presence like Shane Warne, durability and celebrations like Brett Lee. He perhaps doesn’t quite have the fluidity of a bustling sprint like Steyn, but he ticks most of his other wishes.

Not that success has got to his head. It did once, but he was quickly brought back to earth by his mother. When he was injured for years after his Australia debut and was studying Bachelor of Business at a Sydney University, he was tired of public transport and asked his dean that he be granted parking space, just like the professors and other staff. When his mother learnt about it that evening, she made him write a letter to the dean, apologising for the request. His brothers were too lenient on him, either. When he stunned the South Africans on his debut, aged 18, reporters landed up at his home. A brother opened the door, said, “I can’t believe he is playing a Test match as he can’t even bowl me out in backyard,” and shut the door.