World Cup 2019: ICC demands Indian Army insignia to be removed from MS Dhoni’s gloves

The International Cricket Council has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to have the badge of Army insignia removed from MS Dhoni’s gloves, saying it is against its regulations, PTI reported. Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager – Strategic Communications, told PTI that the apex body has requested the Indian cricket board to have the sign removed. India’s next game is against Australia on Sunday. “It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed,” Furlong told PTI.

International Cricket Council (ICC) has requested Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the ‘Balidaan Badge’ or the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces removed from Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wicket-keeping gloves. pic.twitter.com/63rOjsCooX — ANI (@ANI) 6 June 2019

When asked if Dhoni, who is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of Territorial Army, could be penalised for the breach of an ICC regulation, she added: “For the first breach no, just a request to remove”.

Dhono was hailed by his fans on social media after the badge was spotted on his wicketkeeping gloves during the India vs South Africa World Cup match on Wednesday. Dhoni also played a crucial knock of 34 during India’ss victory against South Africa.

Dhoni’s love for the Indian Army is well known. During the opening World Cup fixture against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday, Dhoni’s gloves attracted special attention when the TV cameras zoomed in.

The regimental dagger insignia of the para forces was embossed on his green wicket-keeping gloves.

While there is a possibility that Dhoni may have worn these gloves with the dagger insignia earlier also, it did get a lot of traction on social media with fans loving his unique way of paying tribute to the armed forces.

