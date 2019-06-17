After loss to India, Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed for ‘brainless captaincy’

Shoaib Akhtar has been on a roll this World Cup on his YouTube channel, so it wasn’t exactly a surprise when he went after Pakistan, after they lost to India by 89 runs at the World Cup. In a video titled ‘ Brainless Captain and Clueless Management’, Akhtar rips into Sarfaraz Ahmed’s captaincy, the team’s batting and bowling units and the management.

The former Pakistani fast bowler called Sarfaraz “brainless” multiple times in an impassioned rant about the poor decisions taken by the captain and what he said were the large number of mistakes in the match.

“The mistakes committed by the Indian team during the Champions Trophy 2017 final were repeated by Pakistan yesterday. I can’t understand how Sarfaraz can be so brainless. How could he forget that we don’t chase very well? Knowing our strength, which is bowling, is important. The game was half-won by Pakistan when Sarfaraz won the toss, but he tried to lose the match,” Akhtar said to open the video.

“The toss was very crucial and even if Pakistan had made 260, with their bowling, they could have defended it. So I think it was just brainless captaincy. It’s a very saddening and disheartening performance from the Pakistan team captain. I wanted to see shades of Imran Khan in him but it’s too late for him now,” he said.

Akhtar also went after bowler Hasan Ali for his poor performance with the ball, in which he conceded 84runs in 9 overs at an economy rate of 9.33 runs per over.

“Yet again, our bowling, Hasan Ali, he can jump on Wagah border but when there is time to exert force, do it here. All these things look good if you take 6-7 wickets, you come here and give 82-84 runs. What mindset is this?

“I think his mindset is that he wants to be a T20 player, this is his 4th or 5th match for Pakistan and see the conditions, neither there is any pace or swing. I’m failing to understand what he wants to achieve,” Akhtar said.

He also criticised the batsmen saying that unlike Rohit Sharma who paced his innings to score a match-winning inning, Pakistan’s openers had thrown their wickets just when they had got set and needed to up the scoring rate.

“There was no thinking, one-dimensional players came to bat, but the toss was very crucial to win it and in that even if Pakistan scored 260 they would have done it because the pressure is on required run rate. But who would tell them?”

“I think it’s a very saddening and disheartening performance by Pakistan team captain and that’s why I was saying that use your head but he tried to not use his brain.”

The fast bowler also didn’t fail to bring himself into the picture praising a past bowling spell, saying that it was a “match-winning performance”, which all of Pakistan’s bowlers had failed to do against India. Incidentally, Akhtar has played in multiple World Cups against India but has always ended up on the losing side.

Pakistan will now have to recuperate from the loss to their rivals and get their campaign back on track against South Africa at Lord’s on Sunday, June 23.