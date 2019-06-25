World Cup 2019, England vs Australia Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Hosts face Australia test

Toggle Menu
World Cup 2019, England vs Australia (Eng vs Aus) Playing 11 Today Match, Squad, Players List LIVE Updates: England take on Australia in Cricket World Cup clash at Lord's on Tuesday.

World Cup 2019, England vs Australia (Eng vs Aus) Predicted Playing 11, Players List LIVE Updates: Eoin Morgan’s side look to get their ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign back on track against arch-rivals Australia as the two giants meet at Lord’s in London on Tuesday. The hosts went down to Sri Lanka by 20 runs in their last match. Despite their second defeat of the pool phase following an earlier loss to Pakistan, the tournament hosts remained in the top four and on course for a semi-final spot. But England, bidding to win the World Cup for the first time, cannot afford many more slip-ups in their remaining pool fixtures against fellow title contenders Australia, India and New Zealand — teams they have not defeated at a World Cup since 1992.

By contrast, Australia have been buoyed by the productive opening partnership between captain Aaron Finch and David Warner and are second in the table after five wins from six matches. Mitchell Starc is the joint-leading wicket-taker at the World Cup. Allan Border, Australia’s captain when they beat England in the 1987 World Cup final in Kolkata, believes it will be the bowlers who are decisive.

England's rise to the top of the one-day international rankings since their woeful first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup has been based on aggressive batting. They have twice posted a world record score at this level in the intervening four years, including the current mark of 481-6 against Australia at Trent Bridge just over 12 months ago.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

