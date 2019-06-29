World Cup 2019: Dimuth Karunaratne scripts an unwanted captaincy record

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne was out for a first-ball duck against South Africa in Match 35 of the ICC World Cup 2019. With the dismissal, Karunaratne entered an unlucky company of five while becoming the second batsman in World Cup 2019 and the first captain ever to suffer the misfortune.

Dimuth Karunaratne’s dismissal was only the second time a batsman has been removed with the very first ball of the match.

Sri Lanka and South Africa have played 6 matches against each other in World Cups, of which Sri Lanka won 1, South Africa won 4 and 1 match ended in a tie.

South Africa played their first ever ODI match at this venue and secured a win.

Kagiso Rabada’s ODI bowling average this year – he has taken only 19 wickets in 16 ODIs in 2019 so far.

Dwaine Pretorius bowled 46 dot balls today; a joint-high number in a match at #CWC19 (level with Holder v India). Sting. #SLvSA

South Africa bowled 187 dot balls against Sri Lanka today, the most by any side in a match at #CWC2019.

Five of Lasith Malinga’s nine wickets in this World Cup have come from balls on a yorker length. He’s picked up four bowleds and two LBWs.

Highest second wicket stand for SA in WCs:

247 H Amla – F du Plessis v Ire Canberra 2015

175*H Amla – F du Plessis v SL Chester-le-Street 2019

170 AB de Villiers – J Kallis v WI Grenada 2007

Highest scores by SA captains in WCs:

162*AB de Villiers v WI SCG 2015

99 AB de Villiers v UAE Wellington 2015

96*F du Plessis v SL Chester-le-Street 2019

91 G Smith v Sco Bassetere 2007

Meanwhile, Lankan skipper Karunaratne spoke at post-match presentation and expressed disappointment over his team’s performance.

“I think all departments went wrong. In the batting, Kusal and Avishka batted really well, but we just weren’t able to rotate the strike and get singles. That is the key here and when you don’t get singles you only go for big shots,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we had only 200 on the board and the wicket was getting better and better after which they batted really well. I felt the wicket was a bit slow, they bowled really well and their fielders in the ring kept the pressure on. They planned really well. We couldn’t get the singles and kept looking for big shots. We needed to get early wickets. Malinga started really well, but we couldn’t build any pressure from the other end and nobody could get wickets. We have to learn how to build pressure on the batsmen in these kind of tournaments,” he added.

“We need to learn how to get batsmen to make mistakes. We have two matches and we have to beat West Indies and India in both matches. They are tough sides and we have to compete well with them. We have to work hard in all three departments and we would be trying to do well in both matches,” he concluded.