World Cup 2019: ‘Blatantly alarming’, former players blast poor umpiring decisions against West Indies

Former cricketers and experts have come down hard on the poor umpiring in the Australia vs West Indies match in the World Cup on Thursday.

Umpire Chris Gaffaney (not pictured) wrongly gave Chris Gayle out twice, before both decisions were overturned. He later failed to spot a no ball, because of which Gayle was out (Reuters Photo)

During West Indies’ 15-run loss against Australia at Trent Bridge, poor umpiring played a crucial role as opener Chris Gayle got out on a delivery which ideally should have been a free hit. Gayle was caught plumb in front of his stumps by pacer Mitchell Starc in the 5th over of the Windies innings. But it came as a big shock for the West Indies fans when the TV replayed showed the previous delivery of Starc to be a no ball by a big margin.

The poor umpiring was criticized by West Indies fans and former cricketers including Kieron Pollard.

On his Twitter post, Pollard wrote, “Time and time again we tend to be on the wrong end of decisions… and the masses are not vociferous bcuz y……. Piss piss poor decision making in this game and it continues … it is blatantly alarming.”

The umpire at the bowling end, Chris Gaffaney, failed to notice the error by Starc, the cost of which had to be bored by the explosive Gayle and the West Indies team that went on to lose the crucial match against the defending champions.

Before his dismissal in the fifth over, Gayle had survived twice from being dismissed unfairly during the third over from Starc as both the reviews went his way. On the first occasion, the ball kissed the stumps but bails didn’t come off giving Gayle a reprise before he survived a caught behind appeal after taking another review in the same over. However, he failed to be lucky for the third time.

Later, Jason Holder was given out lbw, even though replays showed the ball had pitched outside the line of leg stump. Holder also successfully overturned that decision.

Other former cricketers and experts also came down hard on the poor umpiring in the match.

