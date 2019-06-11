World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Rain could wash out match

World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Ban vs SL) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates:
Bangladesh will start as favourites for the first time in this World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka at The County Ground in Bristol. The team was a first-time quarterfinalist four years ago, is aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time. However, after an impressive opening win over South Africa, Bangladesh fell short against New Zealand by two wickets and was hammered by England by 106 runs. With a 1-2 record, Bangladesh needs to get back on track quickly.
Sri Lanka will also be hoping that their batsmen start firing, as their campaign in the World Cup seems to be at risk. They were bowled out by New Zealand for a paltry 136 runs and their batsmen struggled against Afghanistan after a solid start with experienced middle-order batsmen like Kusal Mendis and all-rounder Angelo Mathews short of runs.
Rain could wash away today's game
After yesterday's game between South Africa and West Indies was washed out, there's a good chance it could happen today as well.
The forecast says a lot of rain is expected between today and Friday, which means it might just be another washed out game or possibly a truncated match.
Sri Lanka will be playing without fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep
Sri Lanka will be without the services of fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep who is out due to a dislocated finger.
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh start as favourites in a game they need to win if they are to reach the semifinals of the World Cup for the first time. With one win and two losses in the World Cup so far, Bangladesh needs to get back on track quickly.
Sri Lanka also need a victory to keep their campaign in the World Cup alive after they crashed to a defeat in their first match and managed to win by the skin of their teeth in the second game.
Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!