World Cup 2019 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Predicted Playing 11 LIVE Updates: Rain could wash out match

World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Ban vs SL) Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates:

Advertising

Bangladesh will start as favourites for the first time in this World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka at The County Ground in Bristol. The team was a first-time quarterfinalist four years ago, is aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time. However, after an impressive opening win over South Africa, Bangladesh fell short against New Zealand by two wickets and was hammered by England by 106 runs. With a 1-2 record, Bangladesh needs to get back on track quickly.

Sri Lanka will also be hoping that their batsmen start firing, as their campaign in the World Cup seems to be at risk. They were bowled out by New Zealand for a paltry 136 runs and their batsmen struggled against Afghanistan after a solid start with experienced middle-order batsmen like Kusal Mendis and all-rounder Angelo Mathews short of runs.