World Cup 2019: Bangladesh not relying on history against England, says Mashrafe Mortaza

Bangladesh are not going to rely on previous upsets against England as they prepare to face the tournament favourites in their third Cricket World Cup game on Saturday, captain Mashrafe Mortaza has said.

Minnows Bangladesh have defeated England twice before in the World Cup with the win in the 2015 edition knocking them out of the tournament.

“For us, again, I would say yes, we have been beating them the last two World Cup. It doesn’t mean that we will make it happen again the way it did,” Mortaza told reporters during training. “Both teams start from the first ball, so it’s very important for both teams to start well.”

Bangladesh are not taking the hosts lightly who will be looking to win their first World Cup title after having reached the finals three times before.

“I think obviously this is one of the best team England have ever produced, especially in the World Cup,” Mortaza added. “I think still they are in the right way winning matches, and they are in good touch.”

Mortaza said the weather will be a big factor in deciding the line-up of the team that will play on Saturday, with rain sweeping across England and Wales this week.

Bangladesh will not be underestimated, says Morgan

Captain Eoin Morgan said England were ready for any surprises Bangladesh might spring on them during their Cricket World Cup encounter on Saturday. The tournament favourites are looking to regain their momentum after being beaten by Pakistan in their last outing.

With Bangladesh having pulled off a shock win over South Africa in their opening match, Morgan said the hosts were taking nothing for granted in a match they are expected to win.

“It is going to be a difficult game. They are a good side. I think people underestimate them. We certainly don’t,” Morgan told reporters on Friday during training. Morgan said Bangladesh have a strong batting line up at the top of the order while their spinners can cause all sorts of problems for opposing teams.

Morgan said England would be ready for anything Bangladesh can throw at them, including the possibility of an opening spin attack as seen during their previous two games which yielded quick wickets.

“Mystery spin is a new challenge. Bangladesh will open with spin, definitely,” said Morgan.

Morgan also did not rule out the possibility of including Liam Plunkett as an extra fast bowler as previous wickets at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff were greener and seamer-friendly.

Both teams have won one of their two games to date in the 10-team round-robin format.