World Cup 2019: Australia's Pat Cummins issues warning to World Cup rivals

World Cup 2019: Australia’s Pat Cummins issues warning to World Cup rivals

Aaron Finch's Australia booked their place in the semi-finals early with a comprehensive win over England and carried on the form with another convincing victory over New Zealand at Lord's on Saturday.

Australia’s Pat Cummins bowls to New Zealand’s Martin Guptill during the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Australia at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Saturday, June 29, 2019. (AP Photo)

Australia paceman Pat Cummins has fired a warning at the nation’s Cricket World Cup rivals, saying the champions may have “clicked” but are yet to put in a complete performance at the global showpiece.

A relaxed Australia will head into their final round robin match against already eliminated South Africa in Manchester on Saturday with the benefit of a week’s rest before bigger tests await.

“I think just everything’s clicked, the batting, the bowling, our game plan is the way we’ve wanted to play,” Cummins told reporters.

“Even just everyone being comfortable in their roles and comfortable around each other. I think it takes time but everyone’s in a really good place.

“The thing we have spoken about, we have managed to scrape home wins without really putting through a complete performance,” Cummins added.

“With each game, we have got a little bit better.”

Led by pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, Australia’s quicks have bowled superbly throughout the tournament but have gone up a level in recent matches, skittling England’s vaunted batting lineup for 221 before routing New Zealand for 157.

Jason Behrendorff’s promotion to open the bowling with Starc, with Cummins switched to first change bowler, has been key to the improvement.
Cummins has only nabbed one wicket from the last two matches but has proved highly effective at keeping the batsmen pinned down during the middle overs.

He captured veteran Ross Taylor’s wicket and conceded a miserly 14 runs from his six overs’ work against New Zealand.

