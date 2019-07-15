Will Michael Vaughan buy Jos Buttler ‘wine for life’?

Toggle Menu
Michael Vaughan constantly tweeted during the final and even promised Jos Buttler free wine for life if England were declared champions.

Jos Buttler celebrates with team after winning the World Cup 2019. (Source: AP)

England lifted their maiden ICC Men Cricket World Cup trophy at Lord’s on Sunday in a dramatic and controversial final against New Zealand. But before they did, fans and experts alike had their fingers crossed. Among those feeling the jitters was former cricketer Michael Vaughan.

The commentator constantly tweeted during the final and was clearly on his toes when he promised Jos Buttler free wine for life if England were declared champions. “Come on Jos Buttler. I will buy you wine for life if you win us this from here,” Vaughan had tweeted after England had begun their chase.

He also praised Ben Stokes for his brilliant knock, saying, “Special mention to Ben Stokes. What a story. What an incredible comeback from adversity. He won’t know yet but over the years will understand how many kids will be trying to play exactly like him.”

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, New Zealand posted 241/8 against a quality England pace attack that kept on asking probing questions. In reply, England ended at the same score leading to the one-over eliminator at the Lord’s.

In the Super Over, England batted first as Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler combined to make 15. New Zealand also ended with the same score but for the loss of one wicket, paving the way for an English victory on boundary count.

