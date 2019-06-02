Where’s the promised batting paradise?

It’s not the meek capitulation by Pakistan or even the startled face of Hashim Amla when a bouncer rattled his helmet that captures how unprepared and surprised were the teams who perhaps anticipated batting beauties at the World Cup. It’s, in fact, best reflected in the way the South African pacers bowled in the first game against England. They had Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi, and yet what did they bowl? Cutters. Slower ones. As if they didn’t even imagine the possibility of bouncers. As if they had conceded that the pitches would be comatose and there was no point in trying. The Oval pitch for the tournament opener was a touch slow, but they didn’t even try to flex their muscles to check if it had any life in it. They had decided it was clinically dead. Clearly, all the pre-tournament talk about surfaces had dulled their senses.

It required the gutsy and the inexperienced Jofra Archer to call dibs on the bouncers. It perhaps needed that kind of naivety, ego and confidence to say: ‘stuff what the South Africans did for 50 overs, I will decide it for myself.’ The excessively planned pre-game templates were out of the window once he did what he did to Amla. That ball turned the Cup on its head.

Rabada had bowled almost within himself for the major part with the newish ball, hardly hitting the deck as viciously as he could. Phehulkwayo sensed that the pitch was a bit slow and immediately resorted to the slower ones. Then Archer sneezed at them, and set the pattern that was picked up by West Indies in the next game when they brutally roughed up Pakistan.

New Zealand then went the other way with Test-match fields against Sri Lanka, who have been hapless in ODIs for a while now. This time around, there was no need to dig deep for any inspiration. The pitch had a fair grass covering, and boy, did they pile it up with a packed slip cordon, sowing the illusion of a Test match scenario in Sri Lankan batsmen! Only one Karunaratne treated it accordingly and carried his bat through; the rest, unsurprisingly, floundered. They were all out for 136. The Blackcaps cruised to a 10-wicket win.

Here too, expectations overwhelmed the reality. The Sri Lanka team had seen a fair sprinkling of grass when they turned up for training couple of days ago, but they decided to disbelieve their eyes. “We saw grass on it day before yesterday but thought they would cut it off,” Karunaratne later said. Didn’t anyone in the team have a look — a day before the game, or even at the toss — and tweaked their approach?

Consider Pakistan, for example. Forget their tame batting, but the team selection for starters. They benched Mohammad Hasnain, their paciest kid, and plunged for two spinners. Clearly, another pre-tournament trope was swallowed hook, line and sinker.

***

On the evidence of the first few matches, can it be said the pitches would be like this for the rest of the tournament? Can we really be joyous at the heartwarming return of the bouncer and the swinging ball, and see the batsmen fed on paata tracks face some harsh reality check on their skills?

Not really, if you are to believe one of the more accomplished curators in England and one who has been producing pitches for this tournament. “The brief for us curators from England cricket board for a few years now has been to produce flat tracks. That’s how we have gone about it. Whether it’s north of England or south of England, the brief has been to produce run-filled tracks. You will see the runs increase soon,” said the curator who didn’t wish to be named.

But how does he explain what has happened so far?

“It’s a long tournament — a 50-day affair. We don’t want to present bald, dry pitches at the start. If it proves to be a hot summer, then they will get so fatigued and become sluggish turners by the business end. Hence, there would be some grass and bounce now. But as far as I saw, there wasn’t anything alarming. Some fast bowlers didn’t do much, some did. Would you be seriously calling them as fast bouncy tracks?”

***

He is right. The truth is that batsmen have been so mollycoddled in limited-overs cricket that even a bit of bounce and carry can make them look bad.

Before he got tricked by a crafty bit of length-variation from Oshane Thomas, Babar Azam had shown where the bouncers needed to end up: beyond the boundary rope. Twice, he absolutely thumped Thomas to midwicket boundary. Not behind square, not one of those pulls that look like a top-edge but because of the thickness and the quality of the wood that goes into modern bats, they end up breaching the boundary. No, he smacked them way in front of square. This was the same West Indies attack that had terrorised the rest of his team-mates. So, what’s the fuss, all about?

What we should be celebrating is the skill of Andre Russell and the likes. His imagination too. So often, even on pitches that have some bounce, we have seen bowlers defeating themselves as they resign philosophically to the rule of two bouncers per over. What did Russell do? At one stage, he fired six bouncers in 10 deliveries. He had control over them, he could guide his missiles not to breach the rule but still possess enough load to torment the batsmen. Not many bowlers do that these days. The management has told him that he can breathe fire in three-over spells and use his gym-toned physique to its maximum use. It’s not easy of course as it takes a lot of your body to hurl that ball down hard onto the pitch and get it to scream up, ball after ball but also one suspects, they don’t have the control to make it hover around chest and face area, and not go over the bar.

Graham Thorpe, England’s batting coach, said they have carefully watched how West Indies went against Pakistan and would consider unleashing pacer Mark Wood against them on Monday. He also talked about how teams need to prepare for all eventualities and not get carried away by expectations about the nature of the pitches. Clearly, thus far, a few teams haven’t done that.