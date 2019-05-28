When Lasith Malinga shared his slow ball secrets with Marcus Stoinis

Sportsmanship pipped cricket rivalry when Sri Lanka’s key paceman Lasith Malinga shared his trade secrets with Australia’s Marcus Stoinis soon after his side lost a World Cup warm-up match to the defending champions. Australia humbled Sri Lanka by five wickets, chasing a 240-run target.

Advertising

It was a sight to watch as Malinga and Stoinis engaged themselves in a conversation during which the Lankan ‘toe-crusher’ demonstrated the slow ball execution.

It prompted the official cricket World Cup twitter handle to post a video of Malinga giving ‘slow ball’ secrets.

“Even after a heavy defeat, Lasith Malinga stuck around to teach Marcus Stoinis the secrets of his slower ball#SpiritOfCricket #CWC19,” the tweet read.

Advertising

“Stoinis asked me something about how I bowl the slower ball…variation is very important in the short format game. I want to give all the tips because I want to help whoever wants to know,” said Malinga.

Even after a heavy defeat, Lasith Malinga stuck around to teach Marcus Stoinis the secrets of his slower ball #SpiritOfCricket #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/xKtr1sJBfP — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 27 May 2019

“I’ll give the tricks about how to bowl the slower ball and which situations to use them. I’m really happy to work with him,” he added.

Asked if Stoinis will be seen bowling slower ones like Malinga during the World Cup?, Malinga said, “Not round-arm, but I expect him to bowl the dipping slower ball.”