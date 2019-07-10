Deja vu for Team India: When it took two days to complete India vs England 1999 World Cup match

It’s deja vu for Team India as they face New Zealand in the semi-finals. On Tuesday, play was suspended due to rain and resumed on the reserve day today. In the 1999 edition of the World Cup, the India vs England encounter was also played over two days because of rain.

Yesterday, rain interrupted New Zealand’s first innings with the Kiwis 211/5 in 46.1 overs. The 1999 fixture between India and England was interrupted in the second innings though.

India had posted a respectable score of 232/8 at Edgbaston, Birmingham in 1999. Chasing the target, England were 73/3 in 20.3 overs when rain played spoilsport. It was a crucial group stage match as India needed to win it to qualify for the Super Six stage.

The game went into the reserve day and England got bowled out for 169 in 45.2 overs as Indian bowlers kept on taking wickets at regular intervals.

Sourav Ganguly was the top performer of the match and was adjudged ‘Man of the match’ for his all-round show. Rahul Dravid was the highest run-scorer of the match with 53 runs from 82 deliveries.

Ganguly got the wickets of Nasser Hussain, Neil Fairbrother and Mark Ealham. He conceded just 27 runs in the eight overs he bowled.

Apart from the World Cup 1999, India were involved in another match that went into the reserve day. The Champions Trophy 2002 final between India and Sri Lanka was played on two days but the match was restarted on the reserve day. The second innings was washed out on the reserve day as well and the Champions Trophy was shared between India and Sri Lanka.