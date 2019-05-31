West Indies vs Pakistan ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Battle of dark horses

World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan ODI Squad, Players List, Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Pakistan and West Indies meet at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in the second match of World Cup 2019 on Friday, in what can be billed to be a clash of dark horses. Pakistan have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.

West Indies are also returning to form after sneaking their way into the World Cup through a qualifying round in Zimbabwe last year. They squared a one-day series against top-ranked side and pre-tournament favourites England 2-2 at home earlier this year before losing the final of a tri-series to Bangladesh in Ireland.