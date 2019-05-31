West Indies vs Pakistan ODI Predicted Playing 11, World Cup 2019 LIVE Updates: Battle of dark horses

Toggle Menu
Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan WI vs Pak ODI Squad, Players List, Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Pakistan and West Indies meet at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in the second match of World Cup 2019 on Friday.

World Cup 2019, WI vs Pak Squad, Players List: Pakistan practice ahead of their opening clash. (Source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter)

World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan ODI Squad, Players List, Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Pakistan and West Indies meet at Trent Bridge in Nottingham in the second match of World Cup 2019 on Friday, in what can be billed to be a clash of dark horses. Pakistan have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.

West Indies are also returning to form after sneaking their way into the World Cup through a qualifying round in Zimbabwe last year. They squared a one-day series against top-ranked side and pre-tournament favourites England 2-2 at home earlier this year before losing the final of a tri-series to Bangladesh in Ireland.

Pakistan sweat it out ahead of opener

Both Pakistan and West Indies can beat anybody on their day and both teams can also suffer dreadful capitulations. Both teams will fancy a shot at the four semi-final spots on offer. Read more

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second match of this World Cup. We bring to you all the live updates ahead of the clash including probable playing XI. Stay tuned for updates!

West Indies (From): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Fabian Allen, Nicholas Pooran

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Sohail

