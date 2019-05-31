West Indies vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, World Cup 2019 Live Stream: When and where to watch WI vs PAK

World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan (WI vs Pak) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Pakistan have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match. Sarfaraz will also hope his spearhead Mohammad Amir, playing his first World Cup after missing the 2011 and 2015 editions due to a spot-fixing ban, will dismantle the West Indies top order boasting hard-hitting opener Chris Gayle and the impressive Shai Hope. Pakistan have only won three times in 10 World Cup matches against the two-time world champions, including a thumping 150-run loss at Christchurch in 2015.

When will West Indies vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

West Indies vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Where will West Indies vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

West Indies vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottinghamshire.

What time does West Indies vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash begin?

The West Indies vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash?

The West Indies vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.