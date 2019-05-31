Toggle Menu
West Indies vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: WI, PAK aim for a winning starthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/west-indies-vs-pakistan-live-cricket-score-wi-vs-pak-live-updates-5758343/

West Indies vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: WI, PAK aim for a winning start

West Indies vs Pakistan (WI vs Pak) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Today Match Live Score: West Indies clash with Pakistan in their first match of World Cup 2019.

World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan take on West Indies in their first match. (Source: AP)

World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan (WI vs Pak) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: West Indies start the Cricket World Cup 2019 with a match against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, a ground renowned for high scores. West Indies are returning to form after sneaking their way into the World Cup through a qualifying round in Zimbabwe last year. They squared a one-day series against top-ranked side and pre-tournament favourites England 2-2 at home earlier this year before losing the final of a tri-series to Bangladesh.

WI vs PAK Live Score, Updates

Meanwhile, Pakistan have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.

The Cricket World Cup 2019 match between West Indies and Pakistan will be live streamed on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, 2 and 3.

Live Blog

World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan (WI vs Pak) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online:

WI vs PAK Live

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Cricket World Cup's second match as West Indies take on Pakistan in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter. Stay tuned for live score and updates right here!

Teams:

West Indies (From): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Fabian Allen, Nicholas Pooran

Pakistan (From): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Asif Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Sohail

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 West Indies vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Streaming, World Cup 2019 Live Stream: When and where to watch WI vs PAK
2 World Cup 2019, England vs South Africa: We need to move on quickly from opening loss, says Faf du Plessis
3 How Jofra Archer used intimidation to help England beat South Africa