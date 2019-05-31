West Indies vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: WI, PAK aim for a winning start

World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan (WI vs Pak) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: West Indies start the Cricket World Cup 2019 with a match against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, a ground renowned for high scores. West Indies are returning to form after sneaking their way into the World Cup through a qualifying round in Zimbabwe last year. They squared a one-day series against top-ranked side and pre-tournament favourites England 2-2 at home earlier this year before losing the final of a tri-series to Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, Pakistan have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.
The Cricket World Cup 2019 match between West Indies and Pakistan will be live streamed on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, 2 and 3.
WI vs PAK Live
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Cricket World Cup's second match as West Indies take on Pakistan in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter. Stay tuned for live score and updates right here!