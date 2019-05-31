West Indies vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score: WI, PAK aim for a winning start

World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan (WI vs Pak) Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: West Indies start the Cricket World Cup 2019 with a match against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, a ground renowned for high scores. West Indies are returning to form after sneaking their way into the World Cup through a qualifying round in Zimbabwe last year. They squared a one-day series against top-ranked side and pre-tournament favourites England 2-2 at home earlier this year before losing the final of a tri-series to Bangladesh.

WI vs PAK Live Score, Updates

Meanwhile, Pakistan have lost their past ten one-day internationals including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England, and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.

The Cricket World Cup 2019 match between West Indies and Pakistan will be live streamed on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, 2 and 3.