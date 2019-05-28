West Indies vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Streaming, World Cup 2019 Warm-up Match: When and where is WI vs NZ warm-up match?

Getting just 12.4 overs in their first warm-up fixture with rain playing a spoilsport, West Indies will be hoping to get some decent match practice ahead of their World Cup campaign. The inclusion of veteran batsman Chris Gayle and his form during the home series against England will be a morale booster for the two-time World champions. The cause for concern lies with the inconsistency of the bowling unit who have failed to take wickets in recent times, as the pair of captain Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell failed to make any impact against the Proteas openers.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have spring on their step after registering a convincing victory against India on Saturday. The fact that the Indian top-order had fallen to the brilliance of Tim Southee and Trent Boult, serves as a warning sign for the rest of the batting regiment in the competition. Although both captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are in fine form, the Kiwis would hope for the quick recovery of their wicket-keeper batsman, Tom Latham from his finger injury.

When is New Zealand vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match?

New Zealand vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match will take place on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Where is New Zealand vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match?

New Zealand vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match will be played at County Ground, in Bristol.

What time does New Zealand vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match begin?

New Zealand vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match begins at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match?

New Zealand vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch online live streaming of New Zealand vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match?

New Zealand vs West Indies World Cup warm-up match live Streaming will be available on Hotstar.