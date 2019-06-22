West Indies vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019:.

West Indies vs New Zealand WI vs NZ Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: New Zealand will hope to continue their unbeaten streak when they take on a struggling West Indies in ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2019 match in Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday. It is a must-win game for the Windies, who have suffered three defeats since the start of their campaign along with a washed-out match. West Indies beat Pakistan by seven wickets in opener but suffered defeats against Australia, England and Bangladesh to lie seventh on the points table.

New Zealand, on the other hand, are dark horses of the tournament having won four out of five games in the tournament so far. Kane Williamson’s side defeated Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and South Africa with a match against India washed out. But their real test will begin after their clash on Saturday with tough encounters lined up against Pakistan, Australia and England. Kane Williamson has been consistent in the World Cup 2019 scoring 225 runs in three innings.