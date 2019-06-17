West Indies vs Bangladesh, Taunton Weather Forecast Today: Rain not expected to affect play

Toggle Menu
West Indies vs Bangladesh (WI vs Ban) World Cup 2019, Taunton Weather Forecast and Pitch Report Today: Despite rains disrupting multiple games at the World Cup, it's not expected to play a major role in the game between West Indies and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh fans
Bangladesh fans at the game against Sri Lanka that was rained out. (Source: Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Both West Indies and Bangladesh are on three points from four games, having lost two games with one game each being a washout. But Bangladesh will have the psychological advantage when they face West Indies. The match is to be played at the County Ground in Taunton and despite rain disrupting the India vs Pakistan game, there’s little expectation of rain disrupting the game.

There has been sunny weather there on Monday morning, and AccuWeather predicts that the weather is largely expected to stay cloudy through the day. However, there’s no prediction that rain will disrupt the game.

BBC says that while there is the possibility of rain in the morning, the probability of rain steadily reduces during the day despite the cloudy conditions.

Why the match matters for both teams

Bangladesh has beaten West Indies as many as three times in tri-series that Ireland hosted ahead of the World Cup. Even though West Indies stars such as Chris Gayle and Andre Russell were not part of that series, Jason Holder’s team still must be smarting from those three consecutive losses last month.

Bangladesh, who last played on June 8 when they lost to England, will be itching to take the field after a forced break of one week with the game against Sri Lanka called off due to rain. They had the opportunity to score two points against a struggling Sri Lanka before the weather sealed their fate.

West Indies, on the other hand, need to change their approach towards batting. Most of their batsmen seem to be in T20 mode while playing 50-over cricket and it cost them against Australia and England.

