West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE: Bangladesh aim for win against inconsistent Windies unit

West Indies vs Bangladesh, WI vs Ban Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Bangladesh will lock horns with West Indies in Taunton on Monday. Both teams have so far bagged three points each, and a win in this match will boost their chances of making it to the final four. On the flip side, a loss could spell doom for the vanquished and it would mean the campaign would require almost a miracle to catch up with the top end of the table.

Both teams will look to pick up points, having already caused one upset each – Bangladesh toppling an off-color South Africa and the West Indian pace battery dominating Pakistan. However, both teams will look to back up their good performances with consistent results.