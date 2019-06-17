Toggle Menu
West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE: Bangladesh aim for win against inconsistent Windies unithttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket-world-cup/west-indies-vs-bangladesh-live-cricket-score-updates-5784554/

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE: Bangladesh aim for win against inconsistent Windies unit

West Indies vs Bangladesh, WI vs Ban Live Cricket Score Streaming Online, World Cup 2019 Live Score Today Match: Both teams have so far bagged three points each, and a win in this match will boost their chances of making it to the final four.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online: Bangladesh will take on West Indies.

West Indies vs Bangladesh, WI vs Ban Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Bangladesh will lock horns with West Indies in Taunton on Monday. Both teams have so far bagged three points each, and a win in this match will boost their chances of making it to the final four. On the flip side, a loss could spell doom for the vanquished and it would mean the campaign would require almost a miracle to catch up with the top end of the table.

Both teams will look to pick up points, having already caused one upset each – Bangladesh toppling an off-color South Africa and the West Indian pace battery dominating Pakistan. However, both teams will look to back up their good performances with consistent results.

Live Blog

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019 LIVE:

Hello and Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the World Cup match between West Indies and Bangladesh. Both teams will look to pick up points, having already caused one upset each – Bangladesh toppling an off-color South Africa and the West Indian pace battery dominating Pakistan. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!

Squad:

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Ashley Nurse, Darren Bravo, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Abu Jayed

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bangladesh vs West Indies Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where is the match between West Indies and Bangladesh?
2 IND vs PAK: I never lost my rhythm, says Kuldeep Yadav
3 IND vs PAK: Adaptability helped me survive, says Vijay Shankar