World Cup 2019: Bangladesh pull off heist against West Indies, revive semi hopes

Bangladesh have beaten West Indies by seven wickets in their World Cup match in Taunton on Monday. With this win, Bangladesh have climbed to 5th position on the points table, with 5 points from 5 matches. West Indies have plummetted to seventh position, with 3 points from 5 matches.

Shakib Al Hasan. Take a bow. Liton Das. Take a bow. Bangladesh win by seven wickets! #RiseOfTheTigers#WIvBAN | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/H5Q5EcUZKe — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 17, 2019

Toss: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field first.

First Innings: Shai Hope hit a patient 96 while Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer also made half-centuries to help the Windies post a competitive 321-8 from 50 overs. Hetmeyer smashed a 26-ball 50 and skipper Jason Holder added a quickfire 33 to boost the West Indies total on a good pitch for batting. The dangerous Chris Gayle departed for a 13-ball duck, but Hope and Lewis stitched together a 116-run partnership. Pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers as he claimed three wickets, including those of Hope and Hetmeyer.

Second Innings: Shakib Al Hasan smashed his second century of the tournament to help Bangladesh seize control of the chase. He was well supported by Liton Das, whose innings took Bangladesh to victory. Hasan and Das rescued their side after the quick wickets of Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim derailed Bangladesh’s run chase. A stunning return throw by Sheldon Cottrell saw Iqbal (48) depart after a patient knock that had kept Bangladesh afloat in the mammoth run chase. Rahim then fell cheaply edging Oshane Thomas behind the stumps leaving Bangladesh at 133/3.

A boundary from Liton Das sealed a brilliant seven-wicket win for Bangladesh over West Indies!#RiseOfTheTigers#WIvBAN | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/yp6K2Lvsr9 — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2019

Gamechanger: Shakib al Hasan’s one-man show with the bat and ball was what changed the fortunes of the match decisively in Bangladesh’s favour. With the ball, he took two wickets, before turning on the heat with his batting essay. He scored 124*, the second highest score by a Bangladesh batsman in the history of the World Cup. His 189-run stand with Litton Das (94*) took Bangladesh to victory with more than 8 overs to spare.

Jason Holder: We were around 40-50 runs short. But I still think we could have been a lot more disciplined with the ball and we let ourselves down in the field as well. We were in a situation where we just didn’t get the momentum in the middle overs with the bat. We tried to hit the top of the stumps and do it consistently. But there is no excuse, from now on everything is virtually a final for us and we have to be more clinical.

Mashrafe Mortaza: As I said yesterday, we still have a chance to go but we need to win all the matches. My knees were hurting a bit, but we have enough bowlers to bowl in the death so it’s not much of a worry. I think the turning point was the two wickets that Mustafizur got, Russell getting out in the first over. Shakib has delivered for the team in this World Cup. Hopefully, he will keep going and the rest of the boys will join him. Liton has normally batted at number three and it was a tough ask for an opener to bat at number five, but he did the job.

Brief Scores: West Indies 321/8 (50 overs) | Bangladesh 322/3 (41.3 overs)