West Indies vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Streaming, ICC World Cup 2019 Match 42: When and where is AFG vs WI?

West Indies vs Afghanistan, WI vs Afg Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match: With both teams out of the semifinal race, Afghanistan will have the psychological advantage when they continue the search for their maiden victory in the World Cup against West Indies, who are looking to restore pride on Thursday.

And now with their fine show against some of the big teams in the World Cup, the war-torn nation will fancy their chances against the West Indies.

For both Afghanistan and West Indies, the tournament has been a case of so near yet so far.

When will West Indies vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

West Indies vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash will take place on Thursday, July 04, 2019.

Where will West Indies vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash take place?

West Indies vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash will be played at Headingley Carnegie Ground at Leeds.

What time does West Indies vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash begin?

West Indies vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash will begin at 3 pm IST. The toss will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs Afghanistan World Cup clash?

West Indies vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup clash will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

